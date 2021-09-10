Charleston city leaders remember 9/11 20 years later

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin was then press secretary for West Virginia Governor Bob Wise, and Jim Strawn was on his way to a leadership conference; both didn’t know what the days to follow would bring.

“Even though it’s been 20 years it’s still very raw. It’s the time I think that time did stop for all of us. And you know exactly where you were,” said Goodwin. It’s a day she remembers so vividly. “I remember the day very well because I had my very first ultrasound with him to get that picture that every mom wants to see of their new person.”

With her first child here and turning 20 in March, is what she reflects most on today. “The one thing I have to look back on that day is the one guy that stands in front of me every day, I look up to all the time and that’s my son,” said Goodwin.

It was a different situation for Jim Strawn, whose fraternity brother, John “Huck” Farrell who was on the 104th floor of the South Tower. “The stunningness of watching the towers come down but then a few days later learning one of your best friends perished, there are no words there are literally no words to describe how sick you are at your belly,” said Strawn.

A day that’s even 20 years later is still hard to believe even happened. “Everybody asks why? And there’s still no good answers to why. So we remember the folks that perished. We lift them up. We’ll always remember them,” said Strawn.

Teaching a new generation about the day that changed America forever. “I am so thankful and so grateful to have him and the children that grew up in that time. I think that what it has done is it has made them a more compassionate generation,” said Goodwin.

There is a 9/11 ceremony on Saturday at Haddad River Front Park in Charleston starting at 10 a.m.

