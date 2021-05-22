Charleston clean up – Making the city more appealing to younger people

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — People who live in the city of Charleston all come for many different reasons… but there is a common theme for why they stay.

“I’m a West Virginia native…born and raised. When we moved, we relocated back because my heart has always belonged to West Virginia,” said Megan Hoover with Generation Charleston.

Or maybe you didn’t grow up here.

“It’s been phenomenal! We’ve really enjoyed it, we’ve stuck around and are here for the long haul,” said Alex Schnulo with Generation Charleston.

Generation charleston’s goal is to make the city a welcoming and fun place for young people to live. So today they teamed up with the city for a spring clean-up event.

“Having a clean place where people feel safe and excited to be, that makes a huge difference,” said Schnulo.

Huge for the capital city too.

“It’s essential because it’s not only where we live, but we bring in businesses every day and drive them through the city. It makes a difference of what they see as well,” said Mayor Amy Goodwin with the City of Charleston.

“We are a tight-knit Appalachian community. This is just a really good example to raise awareness for our state and all the great things we have to offer,” said Hoover.

All in hopes to attract young people to the city and inspires those here to stay.

“Help bring some new life into this place and make it ready for the next 100 and so years,” said Schnulo.