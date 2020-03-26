Charleston closes city-owned playgrounds, outdoor fitness equipment

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston has closed all city-owned playgrounds, outdoor fitness equipment, fields and courts in response to COVID-19.
The city says all parks, trails and green spaces currently remain open.
“While we want to encourage safe outdoor activity during this time, playgrounds, ballfields and other outdoor equipment provide areas where people can congregate and sickness can spread,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says. “We encourage folks to walk their favorite trail, run the Kanawha Boulevard and enjoy outdoor other leisure activities – but do it safely.”
Signs have been placed around the city showing which areas are closed. This measure will stay in place until further notice, according to the city. The city says it wants people to keep the CDC recommendation for gatherings of no more than ten people in mind while engaging in outdoor activity.
