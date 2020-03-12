Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center cancels events with over 250 attendees

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Board of Directors for the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center and the Municipal Auditorium says it is canceling scheduled events with more than 250 people in the next 30 days.

The board held an emergency meeting this afternoon to talk about their response to COVID-19 and discussed the current efforts to address and mitigate the spread of the virus, the potential for limiting access to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center and Municipal Auditorium and the potential cancellation or postponement of events, they said in a press release.

Staff members are reaching out to all affected promoters and event organizers to reschedule events or offer refunds, according to the board.

For events scheduled past the thirty-day mark, organizers can alter event details and potentially change event dates. If organizers request refunds and the event is scheduled to occur within the next six months, the Board voted to give discretion to the Center’s Executive Staff to waive contractual penalties.

