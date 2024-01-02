CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Local religious leaders came together in West Virginia’s Capital City Tuesday night for an interfaith candlelight vigil outside Charleston City Hall, calling for a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas.

The vigil precedes an anticipated vote by the Charleston City Council on Wednesday night to potentially support a cease-fire in the conflict.

The interfaith vigil was organized by a group of religious leaders including Imam Nasir Abdussalam, Reverend Ron English, and Reverend Jim Lewis. Leaders said their hope was to allow community members from all faiths to gather and remember the lives lost in the war in the Gaza Strip, and call for peace.

Nearly 100 people were in attendance on the steps of Charleston City Hall Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Morgan Fowler, an organizer for the event, said they hope the vigil will encourage the council to vote the resolution through.

“We’re hoping this has a ripple effect. Showing we can come together from different faith communities under one divide, in the peace of saving lives,” Fowler said.

Late last month, Mayor Amy Goodwin sent a letter to state officials including Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito. Mayor Goodwin stated she stands with members of both the Jewish and Muslim communities, and support for local religious groups in Charleston.