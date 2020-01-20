Charleston community members and state leaders march to remember MLK Jr.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Monday was the annual commemoration and celebration of the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. put on by the Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission.

“Not only do we act right now and not only do we take action but we take action together,” says Keynote Speaker and Director of WV Healthy Kids and Families Coalition, Jennifer Wells.

Together, this group marched through the streets of Charleston to the State Capitol Complex to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Junior, attracting not only everyday community members but different faith leaders coming together for the good of the state and nation.

“It reminds us that we should all be together. Discrimination of any kind cannot be tolerated, should not be tolerated. Unity is what it is all about, not division,” says U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

The falling snow didn’t turn anyone away from the bell ringing of the peace ceremony.

“We all need to have dreams and we all need to continue his great work. There’s so much more to do there’s so many out there that are hurting or are hungry,” says Governor Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

All who attended the ceremony were invited to help ring the bell.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories