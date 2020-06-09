Charleston Councilwoman discusses deeper problems on the West Side

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For the past 14 days, we’ve seen protests across our country; and here, in the Capital City of West Virginia.

Yesterday, hundreds of people showed up to Charleston’s West Side for a cookout rally, supporting the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

Around 300 people showed up, and they gathered near Five Corners.

On these streets, a day-long rally ending with a candlelight vigil.

On these streets, a concern far from events in Minneapolis.

“It’s sad when it takes something like that to happen, somewhere else, to get people together,” said Deanna McKinney (D), City Councilwoman for Ward 6. “When here in Charleston, we have a problem with black on black crime. We have shootings just about every day here.”

McKinney represents this area and knows first hand the dangers of living here. A few years ago, she lost her son to gun violence. A few days ago, the windows of her car got shot out.

“I’m sleeping,” she said. “Me and my granddaughter, and people decide to have a shootout.”

She says the problems here go well beyond the protests surrounding George Floyd’s death.

“We’re dying right here. Every day,” she said. “Whether it’s suicide, drugs or through a gun. We’re dying. our kids are dying. Let’s take the time to save our kids. Here. In our own backyard. Like what are we gonna do about that? When are we gonna step up and say ‘hey we need to reclaim our streets, so we don’t have to worry about officers coming here.’”

City officials we spoke with say they’re trying to work with the community on the problem.

A joint statement to 13 news from both Mayor Amy Goodwin and Police Chief Tyke Hunt reads:

“Our goal in Charleston is to promote a culture of inclusivity, understanding and unity, not divide our community. The conversations around completely defunding the police department are not productive and will not be part of our ongoing conversations with folks from across our City as we review policy, procedures and community relations moving forward. We believe the best outcomes for our community occur when there is an open, honest and direct discussion between our citizens, the Administration and the Charleston Police Department.”

