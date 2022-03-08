CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Dirty Birds will donate 10 cents of every $1 sold of merchandise to the March of Dimes, according to a press release.

They say they will be doing this throughout March 2022.

As a staple in the Charleston community, we must do our part in contributing to the greater good and this partnership with the March of Dimes is just the beginning. Mary Nixon, Vice President for the Charleston Dirty Birds

The Dirty Birds says that March of Dimes, for 80 years, has been, “helping millions of babies survive and thrive,” and has been supporting mothers throughout pregnancy even if, “everything doesn’t go according to plan.”