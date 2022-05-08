CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — You didn’t have to go far to enjoy the pomp and circumstance of the Kentucky Derby.

The “Night at the Races” at the Edgewood Country Club happened yesterday, May 7.

The event was a fundraiser for the Roark Sullivan Lifeway Center to benefit homeless veterans in our area.

Guests, including some familiar faces, enjoyed the race on a big screen. There was a live auction, a hat contest and food and entertainment.

2022 Kentucky Derby at the Edgewood Country Club in Charleston

2022 Kentucky Derby at the Edgewood Country Club in Charleston

2022 Kentucky Derby at the Edgewood Country Club in Charleston

2022 Kentucky Derby at the Edgewood Country Club in Charleston

2022 Kentucky Derby at the Edgewood Country Club in Charleston

2022 Kentucky Derby at the Edgewood Country Club in Charleston

Organizers say the event was all about the veterans they serve.

They were able to raise $30,000 at the event.