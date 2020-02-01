Charleston family owned business closes after 72 years

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Gunnoe’s Sausage and Salads is closing after 72 years in business.

“The death blow was when I didn’t get but 1/20th of what the claim was from West Virginia American Water,” says Gunneo.

Gunnoe said West Virginia American Water incorrectly informed her that her water pumps had been flushed. It wasn’t until three days later, her family found out that the water, and product, could be contaminated.

“All that product I made was possibly contaminated and I just can’t ship something with my name on it that could possibly have a chemical. That’s what was so detrimental because all of that 18,000 pounds of product that I had to destroy became my expense,” says Gunnoe.

West Virginia American Water released a statement to 13 News, it states: ‘Gunnoe voluntarily participated in the settlement process…and while Gunnoe disagrees with the final award…we believe it was the result of a fair, independent process…We regret to hear the loss of any business in West Virginia.’

“You know I mean I’ve thrown everything I got at the company,” says Gunnoe. “And it’s time to just… I’d rather bow out, collect my accounts and pay my vendors, and shut down, instead of hanging in there so long I have to declare bankruptcy because I just do not want to have to do that.”