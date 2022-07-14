CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Fire Department is aiming to teach kids about fire safety, and they’re doing so in a unique and creative way with a purchase of an inflatable fire safety house.

The Charleston Fire Prevention Bureau says the purpose of the inflatable house is to educate children about fire safety and what to do in the event of an emergency.

The house involves different simulations, such as a kitchen, house pets, smoke detectors and even fog for children to understand real life scenarios.

Lieutenant Justin Alford with CFD says teaching kids at a young age is critical and there’s no better way than with hands on learning.

“Kids like bounce houses, even the big kids like to go,” Alford said. “Everyone see’s it they have to come and look through it and look at the pictures that we have in there and see what actually takes place. They go through and look at it and then they could jump through a window here at the end and roll off and jump out of the house.”

The house cost the department roughly $9,000, but say is feasible compared to their old smokehouse they previously used that cost $70,000.

They say fire prevention is a continuous effort to reduce the number of fires and to educate adults and children about the key elements of fire safety.