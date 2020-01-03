Charleston Fire Department mobile command center under construction

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Charleston Fire Department’s new Mobile Command Center will help first responders to be better equipped to serve the community any time and now anywhere.

“Unfortunately some of the stuff going on in the country right now is really sad but we still have to train for that type of stuff and be more prepared if something does happen,” says Assistant Chief, Shawn Wanner.

The donated bus has undergone a complete makeover on the outside. When finished on the inside it will be a high tech, self-sufficient, mobile base camp with multiple work stations to be used in unified command, and can also accommodate firefighter rehab during incidents.

The mobile command center can help in emergency situations like the 2016 floods where a number of Charleston firefighters traveled to Clendenin to help with recovery efforts.

“We had several guys dispatcher up there with swift-water rescue to go up and try to help some of those people so it would be able to go up there and be able to communicate as far as what we need,” says Wanner.

While the rig will help the firefighters they will in return be better equipped to help the public. The completion date for the MCC is still unknown at this time.