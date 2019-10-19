Charleston Fire Department receives blue pumpkins for children with autism

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A facebook post earlier this week shared one way to make Halloween more enjoyable for children with autism. They’re encouraged to carry a blue pumpkin for their treats so homeowners know they’re non-verbal.

Today, the Charleston Fire Department says it received a generous donation of blue pumpkins to give out to children with autism. Every blue pumpkin pale comes with a Charleston Fire Department hat, badge, bag, and glow stick.

“Anything we can do to help out the children or specifically autistic children everyone here is in favor of that,” Robert Mace of the Charleston Fire Department said.

Anyone interested in one of these blue pumpkins can stop by Fire Station Number Two near Virginia Street West and Seventh Avenue.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories