Charleston Fire Department responds to apartment fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Charleston Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1500 block of Lee Street in Charleston.

The Charleston fire chief says the fire started on the second floor of a building that housed four apartments. At least 5 people home at the time, but everyone made it out of the building safely.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed by the Charleston Fire Department. The fire is out at this time.

