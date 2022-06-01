CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Fire Department responded to a house fire on Park Drive just before 7:00 Wednesday morning.

Neighbors tell 13 News they smelled smoke early this morning and realized it was coming from the house next door. That’s when they called the fire department.

They say they grew worried when they saw the homeowners’ cars in the driveway. Thankfully, they later found out they were away visiting family and weren’t home at the time of the fire.

Crews say the home suffered heavy smoke damage. The fire is currently under investigation.