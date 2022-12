CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at a vacant structure they say has caught fire before.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911, the fire broke out in the 900 block of Miller Street around 9:37 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.

The CFD tells WOWK 13 News flames were coming through the roof building’s second story, and crews are using defensive operations to battle the blaze.

According to the CFD, the vacant home has caught fire twice before.