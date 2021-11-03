Charleston fire leaves two people in critical condition

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A fire Tuesday evening off of Kearse and Chandler Drive in Charleston left two people in critical condition and another person in the hospital.

Authorities are still investigating the cause.

A house exploded off of Kearse and Chandler dr in Charleston. Fire crews are still on scene. We’ll have more details at 11. @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/vwoXuBrjiU — Larisa Casillas (@Larisa_Casillas) November 2, 2021

Crews with the Charleston Fire Department were still sifting through the debris hours after the fire was put out, but they say they can’t point to a cause just yet.

The fire broke out on a steep and narrow incline on the hills in Charleston’s West Side in an area that borders North Charleston.

When Charleston firefighters arrived on the scene, the house was already destroyed, and the family was outside.

“All the walls were down, they were also greeted by numerous patients that had obviously been burned in the structure,” said Lieutenant David Hodges with the Charleston Fire Department.

Hodges says three adults were transferred to the hospital: one was in stable condition, the other two in critical condition.

Residents 13 News spoke with say they have no idea what could’ve happened, but it sounded like a loud explosion.

The house next door was also affected.

“Those folks in there were able to safely remove themselves from their home at the time of the explosion, or the fire, so they were unharmed however their house was significantly destroyed,” said Hodges.

Now that the temperatures have fallen Hodges says people are doing whatever they can to stay warm.

“If we’re seeking alternative heating sources in our home, whether its space heaters, gas heaters, propane heaters, any kind of alternative heating source, we need to err on the side of caution,” he said.

The Charleston Fire Department is handling the investigation.

The two critical patients are being transferred to burn centers outside of the area.

