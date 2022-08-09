CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are responding to a structure fire in Charleston.

According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out around 9:44 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 in the 5600 block of MacCorkle Avenue SE near the Captain D’s.

Dispatchers say the fire has shut down MacCorkle Avenue between 55th and 57th Streets and traffic is being diverted onto 57th Street SE.

There is no word if anyone has been injured at this time.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as more details become available.