Charleston fire shuts down roadway

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Metro 911 officials say the Charleston Fire Department has shut down the 1400 block of 4th Avenue in Charleston due to a house fire.

The call was first reported at approximately 5:22 p.m. Friday, May 21. It is unknown how long the roadway will be closed at this time.

No injuries have been reported at this time and neighbors at the scene tell 13 News the home was abandoned. We will continue to update this story as it develops.