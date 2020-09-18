Charleston fire truck involved in crash

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Metro 911 officials say a Charleston city fire truck was involved in a crash this morning near Fire Station Number 2 at 808 Virginia Street West.

The fire truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash and one firefighter was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Officials say the fire engine ran over the firefighter’s foot.

No other information is available at this time.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.