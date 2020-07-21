Charleston firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin tells 13 News reporter Cassidy Wood a member of the Charleston Fire Department has tested positive for COVID-19.

The mayor says contact tracing has already begun, and the firefighter has not been to work since Thursday. He began experiencing symptoms that day, and got tested immediately.

“This individual is home and experiencing few symptoms at this time,” Goodwin said. “We appreciate the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s rapid response as they conduct contact tracing.”

Goodwin says the city is now using contact tracing to determine who will need tested within the department.

All operations in the Charleston Fire Department will continue to operate as normal, according to city officials.

The positive case comes following an announcement last week that two police officers and one support staff member with the Charleston Police Department tested positive for the virus.

Last week, the Kanawha County Commission also announced an employee at the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office and a second Kanawha County Circuit Clerk’s Office employee tested positive for the virus.

The clerk’s office had already been closed at the time of the second positive case, following another employee testing positive earlier this month.

