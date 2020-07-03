Charleston fireworks display means local road closures

The City of Charleston’s fireworks are a go tomorrow night, beginning at 10 p.m. Saturday, July 4, but the event will also affect traffic on both sides of the river. Highlighted areas show roadways that will close for the event. July 3, 2020.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston’s fireworks are a go tomorrow night, beginning at 10 p.m. Saturday, July 4, but the event will also affect traffic on both sides of the river.

The city says Kanawha Boulevard will close beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 4 between Callifornia Street and Court Street. The boulavard will remain closed through 8 p.m. Sunday, July 5.

Across the river, MacCorkle Avenue will be closed between Porter Road and U.S. 119, beginning at 6 p.m., Saturday, July 4. Eastbound traffic to access the South Side Bridge will be permitted via Thayer and Ferry Street until 9:30 p.m., according to city officials.

Thayer and Ferry Streets, the South Side Bridge and Loudon Heights Road between the South Side Bridge and Grosscup Road will close at 9:30 p.m. in preparation for the fireworks show. MacCorkle Avenue will remain closed until city crews complete cleanup of affected areas following the show.

