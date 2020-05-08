Charleston flower shop takes new approach for Mother’s Day rush

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Young Floral Company is open for business and outside for the next few days so customers can come to pick their own blooms for Mother’s Day Weekend safely. Manager, Christy Bennett, says in such dark times it feels good to know she’s brightening someone’s day.

“Everything we do is to make people feel better it really is and so with everything going on it’s so important that we do something nice for mom this year,” says Bennett.

Because many of the traditional ways to celebrate Mother’s Day have been quashed because of social distancing, the flowers normally on display inside the store are outside on the sidewalk.

And while they are helping last-minute shoppers, shoppers are also helping them.

a Charleston flower shop is taking their business outside for the Mother's Day rush.

“A lot of people might not realize they think Valentine’s day is the big holiday but it’s kinda split down the middle…and flower shops really depend on those two holidays to get them through the whole year basically,” Bennett adds.

Young Floral Company is located at one of Charleston’s busiest intersections at Randolph and Pennsylvania Avenue so they are hoping their display outside helps grab some drivers’ attention.

Bennett says there is no better time to get someone flowers, “A lot of people have been home quarantining and haven’t seen a single person you know so when they open that door and there is that delivery sitting there it’s just ya know a good feeling.”