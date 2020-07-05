Charleston Fourth of July fireworks a success despite COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Charleston held its Fourth of July celebration along the Kanawha River, but like everywhere else, this year’s celebration looked a bit different due to the pandemic.

Last year, no masks and social distancing were encouraged, live music was performed and food truck lined the Kanawha Boulevard. This year, quite the contrary, but there is one thing that remains the same, the fireworks.

Communications Specialist, Mackenzie Spencer said, “We’re trying to keep normalcy and fun happening, but we’re doing it in a socially-distant way, and that’s what’s important. We’re want to make sure people stay safe.”

Everyone was welcomed to watch the 20 minute show, but asked to social distance and wear masks.

“Watch them from you porch, your backyard, but if you can’t, that’s why we’ve closed over a mile and half of the Kanawha Boulevard. And so people will be able to bring lawnchairs and blankets, and kind of space out from eat other in a way that they can see the fireworks, still have fun, but stay safe which is what we want at the end of the day,” said Spencer.

Charleston wasn’t the only city celebrating with fireworks. Dunbar held their own show followed by a drive-in movie showing of “The Sandlot.”

Shawney Sports Complex Director of Operations, Samantha Carney said, “This is a benefit to everybody, we’ve got Dunbar football and Dunbar soccer and it’s allowing the kids of the community to get in here and learn how to play soccer, get on the basketball courts. Once we get out of COVID-19, this complex is going to be packed all the time.”

Both Charleston and Dunar have two upcoming socially-distant drive-in movie nights planned in July. Charleston will show “Aladdin” on Friday, July 10 at 9 p.m. and Dunbar will have a couples-theme on July 18th at the Shawney Sports Complex.

Follow Haley Kosik on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories