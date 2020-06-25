Charleston Fourth of July fireworks display will go on with social distancing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston will launch the Fourth of July fireworks at 10 p.m. July 4.

City officials say the 20-minute show will take place on MacCorkle Avenue across from Leon Sullivan Way. The city is asking viewers who are able to watch the fireworks celebration from their homes to promote social distancing. Kanawha Boulevard will be closed for socially distant viewing for those unable to see fireworks from home.

Kanawha Boulevard will be closed between California Street and Court Street, starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 4, and will remain closed until 8 p.m. Sunday, July 5. City officials say they plan to release more information for the traffic on the south side of the river that will be affected at different times during the evening.

“During this time when our sense of normalcy has been challenged, we felt it was important to continue with our Fourth of July fireworks,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “It is essential we follow social distancing guidelines to keep our case count low while we celebrate this important, historic day.”

Rather than the traditional music that accompanies fireworks presentations, the city says it has partnered with the West Virginia Radio Corporation to play patriotic music on their stations for the entire duration of the fireworks.

