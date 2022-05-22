CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A long-running dispute between a hotel developer, the city of Charleston, and the owner of the Charleston Town Center took a step toward resolution this week.

City officials confirmed to 13 News that a demolition permit was granted to Mayur Patel, allowing him to flatten the former Sears building at the mall. Patel had sued the city and the mall after his permit was initially denied.

City Attorney Keith Baker says he anticipates the city will be dropped from the pending litigation now that the permit has been issued.

The three-way feud, which has simmered for years, revolves around whether Patel’s new hotel would be connected to the mall or stand-alone.

Patel’s plans include no access to the mall from the hotel.

It’s not clear if the building permit by itself will allow Patel to proceed with demolition, or if other obstacles remain.