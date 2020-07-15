Charleston has a new citizen action group to promote social justice

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In today’s troubled social climate, city leaders across the nation are looking for new ways to change long-standing problems.

Today in Charleston one of those efforts was launched called C-COrE – the Charleston Council for Outreach and Empowerment.

Happening now at the steps of City Hall: the introduction of C.core – The Charleston Council for Outreach and Empowerment – a citizen’s group focused on social change and justice throughout the city. https://t.co/8elqGQ7lux pic.twitter.com/NACUbPhti2 — Larisa Casillas (@Larisa_Casillas) July 14, 2020



Its members come from different sectors, but share a common love of Charleston.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says this citizen action group will be proactive in “promoting justice and fair treatment for all.”

It was Mayor Shuler Goodwin’s idea to bring people with different expertise and backgrounds in the community to start talking to one another, saying policies and programs are no good without action.

Included in the C-COrE group is the vice president of the Islamic Association of West Virginia, Sue Barazi.

“With the politically toxic environment that we’re in we all need to be working together as a faith community,” said Barazi who is originally from Damascus, Syria but has lived in West Virginia since 1975.

For Chanelle Coy-Williams, a social worker, and her son, C-COrE will help them meet, and go to, the families of charleston.

“People reach out to us for resources, but just actually being out there among the people and just not being behind a desk or just a phone call,” she said.

For Lakeisha Barron-Brown, it’s a chance to educate people about mental health issues in the community.

“What I try to educate the public on is the addict is the person, the addiction is the issue,” said Barron-Brown.

The newly-formed group has approximately 20 members.

No date has been scheduled for their first meeting but the city says it will be in the next upcoming weeks.

Follow Larisa Casillas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories