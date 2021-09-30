Charleston has a new place for ice cream

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A favorite summertime dessert is now being served all year long on Charleston’s West Side. A new ice cream shop just opened this week in hopes of bringing more foot traffic to the area.

“It’s never a bad time for ice cream,” Robert Herrick, Co-owner of Dancing Dog Ice Cream Café said.

Customers seem to agree with that statement. Dancing Dog Ice Cream just had a soft opening earlier in the week. Herrick says it’s been a long time coming.

“This was planned before the pandemic and we had planned to be open a couple of years ago and so everything was put on hold because of that,” remarks Herrick.

Herrick also co-owns a flower shop across the street. One day he was staring out his window thinking about what the block needed and what would add value to the West Side.

“We’ve actually been investing in the West Side for about 30 years. I’m starting to sound like an old person, but we’ve been on the West Side for about that long and making investments for that long,” Herrick said.

Downtown Charleston also has an ice cream shop that sells homemade ice cream. However, Herrick’s goal is to cater to people who can’t or don’t go downtown.

“One of the largest neighborhoods in Charleston is just right up the road from here,” Herrick said. “The Edgewood district, and plus the Charleston West Side Flats, so lots of people over here.”

Many people have stopped by just to check out the shop and the ice cream flavors. Herrick says things are going well.

“My father was actually a grocer and I can remember him telling me in front of the frozen food case how to judge just from the weight of the ice cream what’s probably a better product,” Herrick said.

Dancing Dogs Ice Cream is looking to hire a few part-time employees. You can call to find out the details on how to apply at 304-982-5010.