Charleston honors fallen officer killed in the line of duty

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Ten years ago, Patrolman Jerry A. Jones was shot and killed during a pursuit in 2009. A memorial service was held this morning, September 13, 2019, at the Charleston Police Department’s training facility where colors were displayed and words were shared by Police Chief Opie Smith, Mayor Amy Goodwin, and Jones’ mother.

“Thank you for keeping Jerry’s memory alive. Everyone at Charleston PD has been so good to us and we are very touched. Our family is a Christian family and we pray daily for the safety of all of you as you go about the job in keeping the citizens of Charleston safe,” said Jones.

A wreath was then placed outside the training facility near Patrolman Jones’ stone memorial.

