Charleston hosts 2019 Women & Technology conference

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Women of all ages are attending this year’s Women & Technology Conference to network and learn the latest on STEM-related careers in West Virginia. In its eighth year and largest, 13 sponsors attended the conference holding panel discussions, guest speakers and resources to help women overcome challenges and address the gender gap in tech careers.

Executive Director of Connect Tech West Virginia, Anne Barth said an event like this is important because it encourages girls and women in West Virginia to pursue careers in STEM and tech.

“The reason that’s so important is those jobs pay better on average, they’re more recession-proof and they off women a great living wage to raise a family and stay at home in West Virginia,” said Barth.

White House appointees from the Small Business Administration spoke at the conference along with Senator Joe Manchin.