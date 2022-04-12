CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Tuesday, Charleston celebrated a newly renovated public space that connects several downtown locations.

The community got a glimpse of some of the exciting new features including towering pieces of art and a stage with a splash pad in front.

“This is a vision that we call a community living room,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.

The revitalization of the space was a $3.5 million investment. City leaders say it will pay off.

“Oftentimes we think of a park as just a nice place to go,” said City Council President Becky Ceperley. “But it has much more importance to a city. It gives us an identity that we all can identify with. It is important for economic and environmental development. It is important obviously for recreation and for kids but it is also an economic driver.”

Business owners at the event said they’re excited about the possibilities.

“This is kind of what the community was missing in this area,” said business owner Paul Smith. “It couldn’t come at a better time coming out of COVID.”

The park includes a stage, a splash pad, plants and green space. There will also be food trucks and other attractions throughout the year.

“You know I think Art Walk Thursdays, Live on the Levee, Regatta coming, I think Charleston is getting a vibe. This is awesome,” Smith said.

There are still a few things that will be added in to make the area even better. Those additional improvements are expected to be made over the next few weeks.