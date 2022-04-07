CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Two people and their dogs are safe Thursday morning after a fire broke out in their home just after 6:00 a.m.

The Charleston Fire Department battled the fire on Violet St. on Charleston’s West Side.

Crews were not able to confirm the cause, but they say they believe it started in the attic of the home.

They also tell us the couple had just moved into the home, and they have called the Red Cross to help with recovery efforts.

Crews tell us that they believe the house is at a total loss.