CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston’s businesses, attractions and amenities are all featured in the 2023 issue of West Virginia’s Advantage Valley Livability Magazine.

Advantage Valley Inc. is a nonprofit economic development organization in the Charleston-Huntington Metro Region. The nonprofit created the magazine to encourage business investment, talent recruitment, and relocation in Boone, Cabell, Clay, Kanawha, Lincoln, Putnam, Mason, Jackson, and Wayne counties.

The third edition of Advantage Valley’s Livability Magazine is now available online.

The articles emphasize why young professionals want to live and work in the Charleston-Huntington area. Writers of the magazine spotlight the region’s riverfront communities, outdoor attractions and business environments.

Each article includes tools to learn about the region and easily share the information via email or social media.

The magazine can be viewed online or downloaded as a PDF. Readers can view it and share the link by clicking on the magazine cover image.

Print versions of the magazine will have a removable insert with various Charleston attractions. To get a print magazine, contact Advantage Valley.