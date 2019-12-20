Charleston ‘Joy to the World’ art show promoting local talent

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)– Village Chapel Presbyterian Church is putting on an art show called ‘Joy to the World’, to help bring Christmas cheer to the city.

The pieces displayed are created by local artists. Each piece is part of a puzzle, which together, tells the Christmas story.

“This is our first of this type of exhibit,” says Amy Parker, curator of the exhibit. “We’ve had people trickling in on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Not a huge overwhelming number, but we’re glad to welcome people and let them spend a little quiet time going around, experiencing the exhibit.”

“I love it, honestly,” says Kathryn Maddy, who visited to see the artwork. “There’s a piece over there by Michael Taylor, who I don’t know at all, but the more I stare at it, the deeper it gets.” Maddy also adds that Parker is the perfect person to put on this show, stating “she has a way with words and describing art that helps you further appreciate the pieces.”

‘Joy to the World’ is open Tuesdays and Thursdays until January 6th.