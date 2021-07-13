Charleston leaders optimistic as tourism rebounds

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — According to the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau tourism is back to pre-pandemic levels. The group said this past weekend hotels were at 75% occupancy compared to 30% this time last year.

“I’ve noticed there is more people that are able to get out,” said Charleston resident Donna Carney.

For leaders at the CVB more visitors around the city means more opportunities for growth.

“What we did during the pandemic was focus on local support for local businesses,” said Tim Brady, president and CEO of the Charleston CVB. “But now we can shift our attention back to informing the visitor on all of the things they can do when they visit the city.”

From restaurants to coffee shops it means bigger crowds and more visitors spending money around the city.

“Consumer confidence is returning and people are comfortable traveling again. People are comfortable getting out into new communities again,” Brady said. He adds that he is optimistic trends similar to this past weekend will continue and that more people will travel to Charleston.

