Charleston library on track to be finished by end of 2021

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A year from now, book lovers will have a new place to explore the past and build a better future.

The renovation of the Charleston branch of the Kanawha County Public Library is on schedule to be open by this time next year.

“This is all staff offices left and right,” said Director Erika Connelly, smiling as she gave a tour of the library. When she looks around the building, she sees opportunity.

The project is about 45% complete and on schedule to be finished by December 2021. At any given time there are about 60 people working to bring the vision to life. They are working on making the facility brighter, modern and user friendly.

Much like books help take readers on a journey to the past, the renovation has uncovered snapshots of how construction was done a century ago.

“It was an amazing feat of engineering 100 years ago,” Connelly said. “So for us, we are mirroring the past with sort of the future. We are just imagining 100 years from now when they look and they’ll see the history.”

She said she hopes this progress will help bridge the gap for people who need access to the internet and other services and give the community something they can be proud of.

“The project was funded through donations,” Connelly said. “There are a lot of generous people around the county that made this dream a reality for us.”

While they expect construction to be finished by the end of 2021 they’ll wait a few months before opening to the public. Connelly said this will give them time to get moved in and get staff adjusted.