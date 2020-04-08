Charleston local business owners providing gas for nurses

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two local businesses are answering a call to do something to show support for nurses working in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

After hearing the challenge on the radio, Garlow Insurance of South Charleston and Dr. Kalou with Mountaineer Family Medicine are helping nurses fill their gas tanks on Thursday, April 9, 2020 to get to and from work.

Phillip Garlow and Tina White with Garlow Insurance say they plan to purchase up to $25 worth of gas to each of the first 100 nurses who show their nursing badges at the Exxon One Stop at 512 MacCorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston, Thursday evening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Dr. Kalou says he wants to help another 100 nurses to get up to $25 worth of gas at the Exxon One Stop at the corner of 50th and MacCorkle in Kanawha City. Nurses can show their badge and fill up their vehicles from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m Thursday morning.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories