Charleston looks at ways to improve recycling program

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Fewer people are recycling in the City of Charleston, but leaders are looking at ways to improve the program.

Right now, the items Charleston residents put out curbside for recycling go to Raleigh County for processing. However, there aren’t options locally so City Council renewed its contract this month.

“Still looking for a more local option but right now that doesn’t exist,” said Public Works Director Brent Webster. “We are making about on average three trips a week to Beckley.”

He said the set up isn’t ideal. It can be costly and a strain on resources.

Recycled materials stay on the trucks until the trucks are full then city crews have to make the trip. Sometimes weather and road conditions are a factor too.

“We aren’t the only city dealing with it,” Webster said. “Other agencies and other cities like us have the same challenges.”

While they look for a place to recycle closer to home, the city is also looking at getting more people involved.

“We aren’t where we want to be participation wise,” Webster said. “But we are working hard. I know the mayor has made it a priority and so education is a big part of what we do.”

As they work toward that goal they are also looking for more efficient ways to help people do the right thing for the environment.

“Of course we want to do our part for our residents who want to participate and keep these items out of the waste stream. That is what we should be doing to do our part for the climate. But it is a real challenge.”

If you live in the city and want to recycle, you can put your items out with your regular trash. Just make sure those items are in a clear bag and separate from the trash that’s going to the landfill.

