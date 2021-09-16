Charleston loses 22-year fire department veteran

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to a release from the City of Charleston, 22-year veteran of the Charleston Fire Department, Captain James David Byrd passed away on Wednesday, September 15.

He had most recently been Captain of Station 8, which is located on Copenhaver Drive. He was a member of the Urban Search and Rescue team and saved countless lives throughout his career.

“I had the opportunity to work alongside Captain Byrd during our vaccination clinics. He was truly dedicated to our city and her people,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “A City of Charleston flag is currently flying at half-staff above Station 8 in honor of Captain Byrd’s service.”

“I had the pleasure of working alongside Captain Byrd during our many years at the Charleston Fire Department together. His love of the job was easy to see, and his work ethic was unmatched,” said Charleston Fire Chief Shawn Wanner. “His brothers and sisters on the Charleston Fire Department will continue his legacy.”

Charleston PD expressed their condolences on Facebook:

Service arrangements have not yet been made.