Charleston Mail Processing Plant Prepares for Holiday Rush

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — With more than 800 million packages expected to be mailed the next few weeks, chances are you’ll send or receive something this holiday season.

The United States Postal Service estimates that 13 billion pieces of mail and packages are expected to be processed and delivered this holiday season. The busiest week for many processing centers, including the one in Charleston, is December 16-21st.

“This is our season, we thrive for this season,” USPS’s Tracy Darmon told 13 News Reporter Lily Bradley.

Darmon says the Charleston center will process about 90 thousand packages a day in the next few weeks. “We’re ready to take on this challenge and get the mail delivered to our customers on time,” said Darmon.

And while the deadline is fast approaching, USPS said there is still time to make sure your packages get home for the holidays. According to Tad Kelley with the Appalachian District of the United States Postal Service, USPS recommends important dates to customers. Those dates include:

12/14: Retail ground

12/20: First-class mail

12/21: Priority mail

12/23: Priority mail express

Kelley offered other helpful tips for the holiday season including:

Select a durable box to protect the contents; never reuse a box as they weaken in the shipping process.

Remove batteries from toys. Wrap and place them next to the toys in the mailing box.

Stuff glass and fragile, hollow items, like vases, with newspaper or packing material to avoid damage. When mailing framed photographs, take the glass out of the frame and wrap it separately.

Leave space for cushioning inside.

” Never guess a ZIP Code,” explained Kelley. “No zip is better than a wrong zip.”

However, Kelley said it is easier for the post office when a zip code is included. You can look up an unknown zip code on the USPS website.