Charleston makes changes to trash-pickup during some holiday weeks

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston Public works is announcing changes to its holiday refuse schedule.

The city says while trash collection is normally scheduled for Saturday during holiday weeks, it will take place on Monday this year.

“This change in the refuse schedule will allow our workers to spend more quality time with their families during the holiday season,” said Brent Webster, Director of Public Works. “We are hopeful that this will also be better for residents throughout the City.”

The new schedules for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day are below:

Thanksgiving Week 2020 Monday, Nov. 23 – regular Tuesday trash pickup Tuesday, Nov. 24 – regular Wednesday trash pickup Wednesday, Nov. 25 – regular Thursday trash pickup Thursday, Nov. 26 – no trash pickup in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday Friday, Nov. 27 – regular Friday trash pickup

Christmas Week 2020 Monday, Dec. 21 – regular Tuesday trash pickup Tuesday, Dec. 22 – regular Wednesday trash pickup Wednesday, Dec. 23 – regular Thursday trash pickup Thursday, Dec. 24 – regular Friday trash pickup Friday, Dec. 25 – no trash pickup in observance of the Christmas holiday

New Year’s Week 2020-2021 Monday, Dec. 28 – regular Tuesday trash pickup Tuesday, Dec. 29 – regular Wednesday trash pickup Wednesday, Dec. 30 – regular Thursday trash pickup Thursday, Dec. 31 – regular Friday trash pickup Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 – no trash pickup in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday



The city says trash collection will run on its normal schedule for all other 2020 holidays.

