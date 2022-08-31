Police are on the scene of a suspected double homicide in Kanawha County. Dec. 31, 2020. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Reporter Moriah Davis)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of killing his parents has been ruled competent to stand trial.

Takano Kambara was arrested after his parents were found dead inside the house they all shared along Kanawha State Forest Dr. on New Year’s Eve two years ago.

Last November, Kanawha County prosecutors requested an evaluation of Kambara to determine whether he was fit to stand trial. On Tuesday, he was found competent, according to court records. He was then arraigned, and he pleaded not guilty.

Kambara is due back in court on Dec. 5. Between now and then, Kambara will undergo a forensic evaluation to determine criminal responsibility.