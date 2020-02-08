Charleston man arrested for strangulation and child abuse

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – On Saturday, February 8, 2020 at approximately 5 AM, officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the 1300 Renaissance Circle apartment building for a disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the adult female victim who stated that her boyfriend, Kevin Lamar Booth, 30-years-old of Charleston, attacked her and her 15-month-old son inside of their apartment.

Booth is not the toddler’s father.

According to the victim, Booth struck her in the face, pushed her and strangled her. When the victim’s 15-month-old son got scared and tried to run to her, Booth grabbed him by his clothing and slung him to the ground, causing him to strike his face on the living room floor.

The victim indicated she was able to grab her son and hide in a garbage room in the hallway of the apartment building. Booth attempted to force his way inside and stated he would kill her and her son.

Neighbors intervened and told Booth to leave the victim alone, at which time he initially went back into the apartment then fled the scene prior to police arrival.

The female victim sustained visible injuries that included lacerations to her neck, a bloody lip, and bruising around her eyes. Injuries visible on the 15-month-old male victim included a laceration to his face, neck, and nose; redness on his back; and bruising on his nose and back. A visual on-scene assessment by medics gave indication that the toddler may have sustained a broken nose.

The victims were transported by medics to a local hospital for treatment. Currently, the extent of injuries to both victims is unknown.

Officers continued to search the Renaissance Circle apartment complex for Booth. Approximately four hours after the initial incident, officers located Booth in a stairwell in the 1300 Renaissance Circle building and he was arrested without incident.

Booth has been charged with two state felony offenses-Strangulation and Child Abuse Causing Serious Bodily Injury. In addition, Booth had three outstanding Charleston Municipal Court capiases for trespassing.

Booth was transported to South Central Regional Jail to await arraignment. Booth is presumed innocent until such time he is convicted in a court of law.