HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection to a robbery that happened earlier this month in Huntington.

According to the Huntington Police Department, Dorian Jordan, 47, of Charleston, was arrested June 20, 2022, in the 900 block of 17th Street. Police say they had outstanding Robbery and Battery warrants for Jordan, stemming from an incident that happened at the Family Dollar in the 2100 block of 8th Avenue on June 3.

The HPD says on June 3, a store employee at the Family Dollar claimed Jordan and a female were allegedly attempting to shoplift when the employee told them to leave. According to the HPD, as the suspects were leaving, Jordan allegedly lunged for the employee and took their cell phone before pouring beer on their head.

The suspects fled before police arrived on scene.