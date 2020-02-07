Charleston man arrested on multiple charges in traffic stop

MALDEN, W.Va. (WOWK) – A Charleston man, who is a three-time convicted felon, has been arrested on multiple charges after an early morning traffic stop.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Mark Artez Johnson, Jr., 29, of Charleston, West Virginia was arrested after failing field sobriety tests during a traffic stop. A deputy said he saw a vehicle in the Malden area stop in a lane of traffic, then coast backwards before stopping again. When he pulled the vehicle over to investigate, the vehicle pulled off the road but struck a ditch.

The KSCO said Johnson exhibited signs of intoxication and was asked to perform field sobriety tests. After failing the tests he was placed into handcuffs while begging not to be arrested because he was on federal probation. Johnson then attempted to flee on foot as the deputy opened his cruiser door but was stopped by another deputy who’d come to the scene to assist.

Deputies say when Johnson was put in the cruiser, he attempted to kick out windows and was taken back out of the cruiser. He spit on, threatened, and cursed officers during his arrest. He later refused to provide samples of his breath during the booking procedure for his DUI charge.

While searching Johnson’s vehicle deputies say they found a loaded, .45 caliber pistol in the glove box. Johnson is a three-time convicted felon, including two malicious assault/wounding convictions, all of which prohibit him from possessing firearms.

Johnson was charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, fleeing on foot, and driving under the influence. He was taken to South Central Regional Jail to await arraignment.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories