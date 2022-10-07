KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man has been indicted on malicious wounding charges involving an elderly victim, according to Kanawha County Circuit Court documents.

Court records say Robert G. Wellman III is charged with Malicious Wounding of an Elderly Victim and Malicious Wounding in connection to a June incident.

According to the criminal complaint, Wellman was with an unidentified white male outside a gas station on June 28, 2022, when he allegedly began to punch the other man. The complaint also states police described Wellman as “heavily intoxicated” at the time of the incident.

The complaint states a third man, described as an “elderly male” on a motorized scooter approached Wellman and the other man and began to speak with them. According to the complaint, Wellman allegedly pushed the elderly man from the scooter.

Authorities say the incident caused a “serious injury” to the elderly man’s hip.

The complaint says surveillance footage from the gas station shows the entire incident.

Wellman faces charges both for allegedly pushing the elderly man and for allegedly punching the unidentified man.