CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston man faces up to life in prison for federal drug and gun crimes.

Court documents say that Curtis Givens, 52, admitted to selling fentanyl to an informant on two different occasions in Nov. 2020 at his Charleston residence.

During one of the transactions, Givens says he sold the informant two firearms.

Givens pleaded guilty today, Feb. 14, to the distribution of fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Givens could face up to life in prison when he is sentenced on May 9, 2022.