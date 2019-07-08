Charleston man donates pet rescue kit to fire department

CHARLESTON ,W.Va. (WOWK) – Mike Richardson lives just up the road from the Charleston Fire Department’s West Side station. He lives there with his two golden doodles, Rusty and Gunner, and after he heard about gear that can help save pets he decided to start a fundraiser on Facebook.

“When I looked online there wasn’t a local station that had one of these here so, but for these guys, if something were to happen to them I would like for them to have something like this just in case,” says Richardson.

The kit includes things like an oxygen mask designed to fit animals, dressings and a water bowl. The crew has started to add other things to the kit that they think could help as well.

“We all got to work together to benefit the city and its citizens,” says Lt. Alford with the Charleston Fire Department.

You can check out FIDO BAGS here.

If you would like to reach out to Mike and his cause you can email him at mrichardson5577@gmail.com .