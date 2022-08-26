CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of attempted murder was indicted by a grand jury.

In May, 26-year-old Devin Taylor Fanaris was arrested after a shooting at the Par Mar on Washington St. East. Police say that Fanaris shot another man twice, leaving him in critical condition.

On May 9, Charleston Police said that Fanaris turned himself in.

Court records show that Fanaris was indicted for attempted murder, malicious wounding, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, wanton endangerment, and fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others.