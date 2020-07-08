Charleston man pleads guilty for ‘historic 2016 floods’ fraud

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man pleaded guilty today to defrauding the Federal government of 2016 disaster relief funds.

Randall Butler, 46, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to one count of fraud in connection with major disaster or emergency benefits.

According to a statement sent to 13 News by United States Attorney Mike Stuart, Butler lived in a Clendenin apartment during the historic 2016 floods.

Stuart said Butler admitted to applying for Federal Emergency Management Agency relief funds even though he knew he was not allowed to receive the FEMA monies, because the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development had submitted rental payments on his behalf. He also admitted to receiving approximately $8,600 from FEMA for rental assistance, even though he had not been paying the rent himself.

“The critical funding provided by FEMA was essential to rebuilding lives and communities throughout West Virginia,” Stuart said. “FEMA provides funds critical to recovery from natural disasters. This was greed and disaster not from any natural cause.”

Butler faces up to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced on October 6.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories